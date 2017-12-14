× HPD: Robbery suspect targets 11 Houston stores in less than one month

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released multiple surveillance Thursday showing a suspect wanted in at least 11 robberies across the local area, including several Walgreens and a Trader Joe’s.

Investigators said the suspect has targeted various businesses just west of downtown Houston— hitting up as many as three stories on the same day.

In each incident, the man walks up to the register and pretends to make a purchase before handing the clerk a threatening note. In the note, the suspect suggests he will shoot the employee if they don’t hand him money from the register.

During a robbery at Trader Joe’s, an employee claims he saw a handgun in the suspect’s front waste band.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing at 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 180 to 220 pounds. He may have a scar in his left cheek, police said. During the Walgreens robberies, he was seen driving a gray vehicle.

Investigators believe he is responsible for the robbing the following addresses:

5202 Almeda Road on Dec. 1

2612 Smith St. on Dec. 2

4807 San Jacinto on Dec. 2

1101 Holman Street on Dec. 4

3518 S. Shepherd Dr. on Dec. 5

2524 Rice Blvd on Dec. 5

5401 Washington Ave. on Dec. 6

5280 Buffalo Speedway on Dec. 6

5520 Weslayan St. on Dec. 6

2922 Shepherd Dr. on Dec. 7

3102 Kirby Dr. on Dec. 11.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.