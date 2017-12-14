Is Big Brother going too far? California town plans to install cameras to watch streets, record license plates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. - Sometimes you may feel like you’re being watched. Well, if you happen to be cruising around Carmel, California, Big Brother is definitely watching you!

The City of Carmel-By-The-Sea plans to install six security cameras in order to protect the community and help catch criminals.

Authorities say the cameras will be mounted on power poles and have license plate readers to ID all vehicles.

"We have an opportunity in Carmel-- with our geographic, the way we're laid out, so there's very few exits out of town," Carmel Police Chief Paul Tomasi said. "So if we put up a few cameras around town, we can capture people coming in and out of our town."

The chief says his department will store the collected data for about six months, but it won't be shared with national databases.

And yes, Carmel is the same seaside town where 'Dirty Harry' himself-- Clint Eastwood-- used to be the mayor. There didn't seem to be many crime problems back then.

But what Carmel is proposing now could be a major violation of privacy -- allowing cops to keep tabs on who's in town and where they are every minute.

Some police departments already use license plate readers on police cruisers to scan and process data. Still, Carmel's plan goes even further.

But the question is, who's watching the cops to keep them from spying on people....or even going after someone over a grudge?