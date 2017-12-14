× Man killed, struck by cars while crossing SW Freeway

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in southwest Houston Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Southwest Freeway near the Bellaire and Hillcroft exits.

A man was attempting to cross the freeway on foot and then was struck by several vehicles, police said. The other vehicles that struck the victim did not stop. However, the last vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene until HPD arrived.

According to police, the last driver was not intoxicated. It is unknown if the pedestrian was intoxicated.

Police are asking anyone with information to call HPD Vehicular Crimes Investigators at 713-884-3131.