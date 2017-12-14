× Man missing in creek after car accident in Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County officials are searching for a man’s body in a creek after a car accident near Katy Wednesday night.

Harris County officials responded to a call around 7:50 p.m. about a pickup truck flipped over into a creek near Fry Road and Franz Road.

Upon arrival, Harris County officials learned that the driver of the pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons, flipped over twice and landed into Mayde Creek.

According to investigators, witnesses confirmed that the vehicle did land in the creek and the driver did not get out of his pickup truck.

Harris County officials were not able to locate the driver in his vehicle. The Harris County Dive Team investigated the scene.