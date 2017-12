Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON — Move over Beyonce, there's a new viral pregnancy-reveal photo taking over the internet.

Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend at a gender reveal party with an album of his own "pregnancy" photos. He had Stephen Cwiok, a friend and photographer, take the pictures over the summer, then waited for the right time for the big reveal.

"It was extremely difficult because we just kept laughing," said Roberts. "This is absolutely ridiculous."

