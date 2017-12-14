× Man stabs parents after family dispute in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was accused of stabbing his parents after an argument in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police received a family dispute call around 4:10 p.m. at 7227 Braesdale Lane about a man, Dylan Kurtz, stabbing his parents after an argument.

According to police, Kurtz, 22, went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed his parents several times after a family dispute.

Kurtz’s parents were treated at the scene and are expected to survive, police said.

According to police, the 22-year-old faces aggravated assault charges.