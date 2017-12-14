Miracle on Kirby and Main: Houston’s homeless near NRG decorate corner for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - At the corner of Kirby and Main, near NRG Stadium, you can see a Christmas tree unlike any other.

"Even though we're homeless, we still celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday," said Larry Taylor.

A group of homeless men have collected donated holiday ornaments and combined them with some they had in storage to decorate a tree they're calling the "Miracle on Kirby and Main Tree."

"We take what you throw away, and we turn it into something beautiful," added Richard Rusk.

The tree features trinkets from Houston's major sports teams, as well a variety of ornaments and lights.

On Saturday, the group plans to add some red, white and blue decorations in the area surrounding the tree.