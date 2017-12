Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cali. - As wildfires rage on in Southern California, authorities now say illegal cooking at a homeless encampment is what started the Skirball Fire in the posh neighborhood of Bel-Air near Beverly Hills.

Officials report the Skirball Fire is now about 85 percent contained, after it has already destroyed six structures and torched about 422 acres in the Bel-Air hillside.

No one has been arrested in connection with the blaze.

Meantime, the fifth largest wildfire in California history -- the Thomas Fire -- has only been 25 percent contained, according to firefighters.

The Thomas Fire has scorched over 236,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties....and counting!