× Sports Fix: Astros sign former Indians pitcher Joe Smith

HOUSTON – Your World-Champion Houston Astros just got even stronger on the mound, adding a new veteran reliever to the team with pitcher Joe Smith.

“This is great,” Smith declared. “Obviously, what they did last year, it just gets even more exciting when you think about everybody coming back, and the possibilities for this year– to be a part of it, I can’t wait! It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

“This is a player that was at the top of our wish list for relievers,” Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said.

The former Cleveland Indians right-hander inked a two-year deal with the ‘Stros and figures to be a factor for the champs in their run to repeat!

“For us to have a different weapon– he comes from a different angle, he fits in culturally with what we try to do on our team– it was a perfect match,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch announced. “It’s a perfect addition.”

Welcome to H-town, Joe!