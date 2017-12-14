Stop procrastinating! December 15th is deadline to sign up for Obamacare; Harvey victims get extension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Friday, Dec.15 is your last chance, America!

If you need health insurance through the Affordable Care Act next year, you need to sign up by Friday.

“Sometimes many people believe, or it is a misconception, that just because they had insurance in 2016 or 2017, that they might be automatically enrolled, however, that is not the case. You must re-enroll to get covered in 2018,” says Disha Nath with Hope Clinic Community Health Center.

Enrollments are up, compared to this time last year; 4.7 million Americans have signed up, and that's about 650,000 more people than a year ago.

Hardly anyone expects anywhere close to the 9.2 million enrollments from last year when it's all said and done. That's because the enrollment season was cut in half this go 'round.

So with only hours left on the clock, what steps should those that planned on having Obamacare in 2018 take?

“You must log on to HealthCare.gov. Look on there and see what type of documents that you need. A government issued ID, proof of income, immigration documents, and your social security number, and if you need help, certified application counselors and navigators can help you sign up for marketplace,” Nath says.

This deadline is set in stone for most - but not all. Those affected by Hurricane Harvey have a little extra time.

“If you were in a county that was declared by FEMA as a disaster county you can call, 1-800-318-2596 which is the marketplace call center to see if you're eligible for an extension through the special enrollment period,” explains Nath.

That special enrollment period only lasts through Dec. 31, and you have to call to apply for it.

Procrastinators... stop doing what you always do. Get it done now! Your health is too important to put off until the last possible minute.