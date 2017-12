× Two workers killed after house falls on them in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a house fell on two workers and killed them in the northeast side of the county.

Officers, along with firefighters, responded Thursday afternoon in the 5400 block of Olana Drive.

Investigators said the workers were attempting to lift a house using a jack when the incident happened.

This is a developing story.