University of Houston’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity indicted for hazing
HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury Thursday indicted the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for hazing during a 2016 ordeal in which pledges were deprived of adequate food, water and sleep, and one was body slammed resulting in a lacerated spleen, prosecutors said.
The charge, a Class B Misdemeanor, comes in the wake of concurrent investigations by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the University of Houston, which in October suspended the fraternity from campus until 2023.
“Brotherhood and collegiate good times should be safe and hazing is not,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “It is also illegal and that should be recognized by the dozens of fraternities and sororities on college campuses all over the Houston area.
The charge was filed against the Tennessee-based Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity Inc., whose members are known by students as Pikes.
The indictment does not charge any individual criminally, but subjects the fraternity to a fine of up to $10,000 and the organization is subject to conviction for hazing including mental and physical abuse.
An official representative of the fraternity will have to be present for court hearings.
The indictment focuses on the treatment of one pledge, who like others was abused during a brutal three-day rite in Nov, 17-20, 2016.
The pledge was weakened physically, and broken down mentally, by rolling around in vomit, spit and feces, as well as going without food and drink and sleep during much of the ordeal.
At one point, he was instructed to run through the darkness of a rural stretch of land while clutching a glow stick in what was known as a “green light game.”
He was subjected to being blindside tackled by fraternity members dressed in dark clothing and lying in wait. He was later hospitalized.
Ogg praised the University of Houston’s efforts in the wake of the incident.
“The University of Houston showed resolve in conducting a thorough investigation and holding the fraternity accountable,” she said.
UH officials released the following statement:
“In October, the University of Houston took administrative action to suspend the UH chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for activities that violate the University hazing policy, which is consistent with the Texas Education Code. For the last several months, the UH Police Department has coordinated with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in investigating these activities, which revealed violations that occurred off campus. Today we are grateful that our county partners have delivered a stern message through the grand jury’s decision against the fraternity, that such behavior, which jeopardizes the well being of our students, will not be tolerated.
“Our University takes pride in the camaraderie and well-rounded experience of our students, and for many that includes participating in fraternity and sorority life. We take seriously our responsibility to train our fraternities and sororities to adhere to University policy and laws against hazing and the need to conduct themselves in a safe manner.”
UH placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity under interim suspension on July 21 until completion of an administrative investigation. The current suspension expires in Oct. 2023. Hazing is defined in Sec. 3.16 of the UH Student Code of Conduct, consistent with Sec. 37.151 of the Texas Education Code.