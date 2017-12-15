× 84-year-old woman hit by car in SW Houston dies in hospital days later, police say

HOUSTON — An 84-year-old woman has died days after she was hit by a car in the southwest Houston area.

The victim was walking in the 13100 block of Bellaire Boulevard Tuesday around 2:10 p.m. when the accident happened. Investigators said a black Cadillac ATS was headed down Synott Road when the driver turned onto Bellaire and hit the woman.

Witnesses told police the victim failed to yield the right of way before stepping out into the intersection.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she died from her injures on Thursday.

The police department said no charges have been filed at this time and an investigation is ongoing.