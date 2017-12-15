Class Acts: Ariel Olivar rises to viral fame, while singing her own tune

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Ariel Olivar seems capable of magic. At least, that's what thousands of social media users thought when a video of her doing the "invisible box challenge" went viral this month.

"People thought it was a camera trick or I was walking on a string or something, but it's real," Olivar said.

The junior at Manvel High School is not only on the cheerleading team, but she's a member of the school choir as well.

"When I sing, I feel free. When you sing, it just brings so much happiness. It's soothing, it's calming," Olivar said.

This Class Act also is currently in the top five percent of her graduating class and plans to study marine biology in college.

