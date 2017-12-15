Dustin Hoffman, Russell Simmons, Chef Mario Batali and others feeling heat of sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - 'Tis the season for allegations of sexual misconduct.....and all through Hollywood's houses-- many new allegations are stirring!

Legendary Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman is the latest big name to feel the heat from accusers, now that five women say he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

One allegation dates back to 1980 when the star allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl, according to Variety.

The 80-year-old, two-time Oscar winner has no comment so far.

Meantime, media mogul Russell Simmons is pushing back against his accusers after nine women reportedly accused Simmons of sexual misconduct, including four women making allegations of rape!

Simmons posted an Instagram message saying #NotMe.

He also gave a statement saying, "These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual."

However, the NYPD says they have opened an investigation into the claims against Simmons.

And guess what's been cooked up for TV chef Mario Batali?

ABC has officially given Batali the axe over sexual misconduct allegation and said he "will no longer appear on 'The Chew.'"

Meanwhile, more shocking and disturbing details are coming out against Harvey Weinstein, including sordid details from actress Salma Hayek who claims Weinstein forced her to film a lesbian sex scene and requested to take a shower with her.

Weinstein responded by saying he "does not recall pressuring" the actress to do the lesbian scene.

One Hollywood legend says he's not surprised at all by what's happening in Tinseltown.

"You can't not know that this has been going on rampantly for. I can't even tell you how many decades," famed film director Steven Spielberg said.

It's beginning to look a lot like fallen stars are going to deck the halls of Hollywood this year!