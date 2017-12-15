HOUSTON -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this week, but what’s the film like for a non-die hard fan, film critic Dustin Chase explains. Also reviews for The Shape of Water which garnered 9 Houston Film Critics Society Award nomination this week. Plus can Gary Oldman win the Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour? Those film reviews plus special guest Jonathan Sandys, great grandson of Churchill and local Houstonian, sits down with Chase do discuss Darkest Hour and Oldman’s performance all on this weeks episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water and Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Flix Fix: The Square, Thelma and Mudbound
-
Flix Fix: Murder on the Orient Express, Novitiate and best films showing at Houston Cinema Arts Film Festival
-
Fix Flix: ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Wonder Wheel’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’
-
Flix Fix: Professor Martson and the Wonder Woman, Marshall and more
-
Flix Fix: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Suburbicon
-
-
Flix Fix: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Roman J. Israel,Esq. and The Man Who Invented Christmas
-
Flix Fix: Justice League, Wonder and Lady Bird
-
Fix Flix: Only the Brave, Snowman, Mark Felt and The Florida Project
-
Flix Fix: Battle of the Sexes, Victoria and Abdul, American Made and Flatliners
-
‘Thor Ragnarok’ blasts into theaters this week with Marvel Films first female villain
-
-
Flix Fix: Blade Runner 2049, The Mountain Between Us, Te Ata and Walking Out
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews top movies of Toronto Film Festival
-
Flix Fix: The Golden Circle, Friend Request and Dustin interviews Jake Gyllenhaal about Stronger