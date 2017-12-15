Flix Fix: Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water and Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this week, but what’s the film like for a non-die hard fan, film critic Dustin Chase explains. Also reviews for The Shape of Water which garnered 9 Houston Film Critics Society Award nomination this week. Plus can Gary Oldman win the Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour? Those film reviews plus special guest Jonathan Sandys, great grandson of Churchill and local Houstonian, sits down with Chase do discuss Darkest Hour and Oldman’s performance all on this weeks episode of Flix Fix.