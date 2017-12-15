HISD Board approves rebuilding 4 elementary schools damaged by Harvey, receives $4.7M grant from Aramco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Christmas came early for the Houston Independent School District after board of education members voted to approve rebuilding four elementary schools-- Braeburn, Scarborough, Kolter and Mitchell-- catastrophically damaged by Hurricane Harvey. And not only will the facilities be re-built, but the buildings will also be elevated to prevent damage from any future floods.

"Everybody has said to us, 'Hey, we'll take another year-- year and a half-- in our alternate site if it means coming back to a brand new school that does not run the same risk of being flooded!'" HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza shared.

The cost for the massive project will be about $126 million.

Aramco Services Co. will help by donating a $4.7 million grant to help with Harvey relief efforts at seven district schools displaced from the storm.

"It is our pleasure," Aramco's representatives announced. "It is our honor to be able to help these students get back to a sense of normalcy."

The funds will help purchase new laptops, iPads, books and more to help the schools make a complete comeback.

Two of the seven severely damaged schools-- Robinson and Hilliard elementary schools-- are now nearly ready for students to return.

Principals from all seven schools were on-hand to thank Aramco officials for their generous gift.

"There's really no words for it," Braeburn Elementary School Principal Santos Reyes expressed. "So, all I can say is from our Braeburn family to yours, thank you very much."

"We're so thankful, we're extremely grateful!" Kolter Elementary School Principal Julie Dickinson said.

"We're so eternally grateful for the support that you have provided for us," Mitchell Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Castillo-Guajardo remarked. "And we want to invite you back to Mitchell 2.0 so that you can see the impact that you are making on our scholars, so thank you again from the bottom of our hearts."

Students will benefit from this lesson of giving for a lifetime to come!