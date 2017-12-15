Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Sizzl’n gifts for the cooks in your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's the most wonderful time of the year and forget about kissing the chef, they'll be kissing you once they receive one of these presents in today's Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

HEXCLAD

Here's a gift that's sizzlin! Hexclad fry pan.

Hexclad is a leader in innovative cookware, that has unveiled a new product suite that blends tri-ply stainless steel with a patented, non-stick surface to provide durable, high-performance every time you cook with it.

· Same advantages of stainless-aluminum-stainless

· Faster heating and greater heat retention

· Combines performance & durability

· Lower energy use, longevity and strength

· Ultra-effective nonstick surface without the use of a lot of oil

· Stay-cool handle

· Dishwasher safe

· Tri-ply layered construction via laser on both the inside and outside of the pan for superior nonstick capabilities

HOTBOX

Speaking of hot...check out this amazing kitchen or office gadget. The Hotbox.

Hotbox is the very first 'Hot Fridge' ever! Hotbox is our custom heating and storage unit for all Hotshot beverages. The HotBox uses innovative patented heating technology to keep HotShot at the ideal temperature while being energy efficient. The cans are stored day and night at 140 degrees which is the perfect temperature to drink premium coffee. It`s simple, just load up your Hotbox with Hotshot cans, turn it on & HOT Canned Coffee will be ready to drink in no time!

Bump It Off

Make Bump It Off Santa`s little helper this year by gifting this reusable silicone sleeve. With gentle silicone bristles on one side and smooth bumps on the other, Bump It Off can be used as a stain remover, pet brush, makeup brush cleaner, and more! It easily fits in the palm of your hand and makes a versatile addition to any stocking.