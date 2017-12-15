Homeless man in Philly buys house after woman helps raise over $400K for him on Go Fund Me

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Talk about a new lease on life!

Remember the amazing story this past Thanksgiving about a homeless man in Philadelphia who gave his last $20 dollars to a stranded woman so she could get gas?

Well, the New Jersey woman, Kate McClure, started a Go Fund Me page for the homeless man to help him out.

The former U.S. Marine, Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., has been homeless living on the cold, hard streets of Philly for the past year and a half. But the 34-year-old is homeless no more!

Kate raised over $400,000 for Johnny in less than a month!

And now Johnny has posted an update to his Go Fund Me page thanking everyone who made a donation, and saying, I was able to purchase my new home yesterday! The feeling is indescribable, and it's all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I'll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life."

Johnny is also getting his dream truck-- a 1999 Ford Ranger!

He also posted a picture of having dinner with Kate and a friend, saying "Best dinner I have had in years! Maybe ever!!!"

Bobbitt's single act of kindness has come back to him 20,000 fold!

"God, that's amazing!" Bobbitt first said after learning that $700 had been raised to help him. You can imagine how blown away he is now by everyone's donations.

And the generosity hasn't stopped there!

Bobbitt is now paying it forward by making donations to others who have helped him while he was down and out, including a Philly grade school student who is helping another homeless vet.

Just goes to show what can happen when you truly spread the spirit of giving!