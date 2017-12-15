Houston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ goes on hometown tour after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON -- The Houston Ballet has moved The Nutcracker from the Wortham Theater after the damage from Hurricane Harvey. The ballet decided to take the production on a hometown tour for fans to watch their favorite Christmas Story this holiday season. The Nutcracker can be seen at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre now through Dec. 23. The second leg of the tour kicks off Dec. 30 through Jan. 6, 2018.