Man confess to distribution, possession of child pornography in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A man was arrested for distribution and possession of child pornography in Huntsville Thursday morning, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant for Matthew Dominy around 11:15 a.m. at a residence on the 2400 block of Lake Road.

Dominy, 28, confessed to deputies about his distribution of pornographic images of young children online in non-public application chat rooms.

The 28-year-old was arrested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to promote child pornography on a $10,000 bond.