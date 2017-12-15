Save the Date: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce wedding details

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The pair, who will get married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, announced their engagement in November.

On that occasion, Harry told reporters that he knew Markle was “the one” from “the very first time we met.”

The couple attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham earlier this month, where they were met by well-wishers.

On Wednesday it was revealed that they will spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple with Queen Elizabeth and other members of Britain’s royal family at the Sandringham royal estate.

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview last month when Harry told the BBC that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been “over the moon” about the pair’s engagement.

Harry and Markle first met for a drink in July 2016 on a blind date, brokered by a mutual friend, whose name they would not reveal, but “it was definitely a setup,” Markle said in the interview.

A second date was followed by a camping trip to Botswana. “Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me,” explained Harry.

“We were able to really have so much time just to connect,” added Markle, “and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. We made it work.”

Harry proposed on a “cozy night” in early November at Nottingham Cottage, Markle said.

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee,” she said. “As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?'”

Harry designed the engagement ring himself. It features a diamond from Botswana accompanied by two smaller diamonds from Diana’s jewelry collection, which the Prince said he wanted to include “to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”