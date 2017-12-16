× 1 dead after 4-vehicle car accident in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas—The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Harris County Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Gessner Road.

According to deputies, a green Buick LeSabre failed to stop at a red light and struck the back of a white Chevy Colorado, which caused it to rotate and strike a Toyota Camry. After hitting the Chevy Colorado, the Buick LeSabre spun around numerous times before hitting a Toyota Sienna.

The driver of the LeSabre had to be extracted by the Houston Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress but was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The other drivers are in stable condition.