58-year-old man reported missing in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – A 58-year-old man was reported missing Friday afternoon in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

According to police, Adolfo Santiago, 58, was reported missing from the 1500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Santiago is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, with short black hair and black eyes.

The 58-year-old was last seen wearing a brown and green checkered shirt, light blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Santiago suffers from bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia, hypertension and diabetes.

If anyone has seen Santiago, please call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.