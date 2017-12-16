Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee host ‘Toys for the Kids’ holiday celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With a wave and a smile, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee greeted families at her 23rd annual "Toys for the Kids" holiday celebration Saturday morning.

This annual event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center and is a staple during the holiday season for many Houston parents in need.

About 5,000 underprivileged kids got to feel the Christmas spirit by getting a gift.

It was a Who's Who celebration as Police Chief Art Acevedo and local Houston artists like Blush and Trae the Truth helped share the cheer.

Members of NASA and local school marching bands also added to the flare.

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the party as well.

With lines stretching around the block, there are plenty of people still in need this post Hurricane Harvey holiday season.

Two deserving families even got an impressive stocking stuffer of $250 in cash.

What better way to spend the holiday season, than helping those in need.