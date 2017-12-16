× HFD employee accused of sexual assault on teen, arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston Fire Department employee was arrested Saturday morning after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Ramirez, 27, initiated an online conversation using a chat application with a teenage girl, deputies said.

According to deputies, Ramirez sent sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself to the teenager.

After weeks of conversations and video chats, Ramirez and the teenager met and had a sexual encounter, deputies said.

The teenager made an outcry statement and HCSO Child Abuse began their investigation.

The 27-year-old was arrested and is scheduled for a court appearance on Dec. 18 in Harris County District Court.