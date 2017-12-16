× Man arrested after using taser on 68-year-old man in Katy

KATY, Texas – A man was arrested for using a taser on a 68-year-old man at a gas station in Katy Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 14 at a Shell gas station when a man, Dominique Wyche, was arguing with a woman, Amal Al-arian, for allegedly cutting him off on the freeway.

According to witnesses, Wyche, 25, got into a verbal altercation with Al-arian, 19, and then spat in her face.

According to police, Robin Lewis, 68, was walking his dog and confronted Wyche and expressed how he was wrong in the altercation.

Wyche pulled out a taser and used it on the 68-year-old man, police said. Lewis immediately fell to the ground.

According to police, Al-arian and a Shell gas station employee witnessed the attack.

Wyche was arrested and faces injury to an elderly individual charge, police said.

The 68-year-old man was reported in stable condition.