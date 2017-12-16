× Man threatens to commit suicide, barricades himself inside Channelview home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man fired a gun and barricaded himself inside of his Channelview home Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a man, 28, firing a gun inside of his home located at the 15600 block of Avenue C.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect barricaded himself inside of his home and threatened to commit suicide.

The suspect refused to exit his home, deputies said. The Harris County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

According to deputies, the SWAT team and negotiators were able to get the suspect out of his home after numerous attempts.

The suspect was upset after breaking up with his girlfriend the day before, deputies said.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of deadly conduct.

According to deputies, no injuries were reported at the scene.