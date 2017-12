Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa "Paw" is coming to town.

Santa’s parking his sleigh at BARC Animal Shelter this weekend and spreading Christmas cheer with families looking to adopt for the holidays.

Santa will be all smiles at the photo booth on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a jolly photo with you and your furry friends.

The Home for the Holidays promotion at BARC offers dog adoptions for $5 and cat adoptions for $1.