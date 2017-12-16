× 2 men impersonating as police officers in Jefferson County, arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after impersonating as police officers in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. from a complainant at a residence near Nato Road and Patna Drive about two men, Jon Aron and Long Nguyen, approaching the residence and identifying themselves as police officers.

According to the complainant, one of the suspects had on a bulletproof vest. The complainant questioned if they were undercover and the suspects confirmed that they were, deputies said.

According to deputies, Aron, 22, and Nguyen, 31, informed the complainant that they were there to issue a warrant on “JJ”. The complainant told the suspects that there was no one there by that name.

The suspects left the scene, deputies said. The suspects were driving a Black Chrysler 300, according to the complainant.

Deputies Norman and Bodley located the suspect vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered two pistols, a police officer bulletproof vest and a small amount of marijuana in the car.

Nguyen and Aran were arrested and are faced with impersonating a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana charges.