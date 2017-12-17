1 dead after shooting in parking lot of SW Houston shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Houston Saturday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot of a shopping center on the 9200 block of Richmond Avenue near Ocee Street.

According to police, two victims were shot and transported to local hospitals, but one of the victims was pronounced dead.

Police say multiple witnesses were in the area during the shooting, but HPD has not issued a suspect description at this time.