23-year-old man shot, killed at house party; suspect turns himself in

HOUSTON – A 23-year-old man was fatally shot at a house party Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Waterside View and Catherine Bay.

Upon arrival, police learned that five men at the party got into an argument, which escalated into a fight.

According to police, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 23-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene, but came back to turn himself in to authorities.

The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.