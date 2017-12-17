Brick home caught on fire in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A two-story brick home caught on fire in southwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire call around 4:52 a.m. near the intersection of Kalewood Drive and Herald Square Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from the house.

According to fire investigators, the fire was located in one room of the house, which firefighters were able to quickly put out.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.