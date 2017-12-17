× British embassy employee found slain in Lebanon, sources say

(CNN) — A British woman found slain in Lebanon has been identified as Rebecca Dykes, according to a Lebanese security source familiar with the matter.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed to CNN that Dykes was an employee for the UK Department of International Development at the UK Embassy in Beirut.

The Lebanese security source source told CNN the woman’s body was found beside a road, apparently strangled with a rope, and that a murder investigation is under way.

Hugo Shorter, British Ambassador to Lebanon, tweeted, “The whole embassy is deeply shocked, saddened by this news. My thoughts are with Becky’s family, friends and colleagues for their tragic loss. We’re providing consular support to her family & working very closely with Lebanese authorities who are conducting police investigation.”