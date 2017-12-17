Man arrested after damaging woman’s car, barricading himself in NW Houston home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A man was arrested after damaging a woman’s car in northwest Houston Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police responded to an aggravated assault call around 11:30 p.m. on the 6800 block of McWilliams Drive near West Little York Road.

According to police, a man and his ex-girlfriend had an altercation. The suspect then allegedly grabbed a knife and damaged the woman’s car by slashing her tires and smashing two windows. The woman drove off and called 911 and the suspect went inside of the home.

Four children were inside the vehicle during the incident, police said.

Police say upon arrival, they tried to get the suspect out of the home, but he refused to exit. The HPD SWAT Team were called to the scene, and were able to successfully get the suspect to surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.