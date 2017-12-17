× Shooting near Dollar General in NW Houston sends 1 to hospital

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting near a Dollar General store in northwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 1:09 p.m. near the Dollar General store on the 500 block of Crosstimbers Street.

According to HPD, Dequan Donte Anderson, 20, was getting into his car at the Dollar General where he worked. Anderson was on his way to deposit money at the bank for the store when an unknown man approached him. The man opened opened Andersons car door and tried to take the money. When Anderson refused he was shot multiple times. Anderson tried to drive away, but was later found inside his car, which crashed into a nearby median. He was transported to LBJ Hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Witnesses said the suspect ran north on Oxford and got into a dark blue Dodge Avenger, which then fled the scene.