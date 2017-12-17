× Texans drop to 4-10 after blowout loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – The Houston Texans were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they dropped to 4-10 after the 45-7 final. The Jaguars clinched a playoff spot as they improved to 10-4 on the season. The Texans were swept by the Jaguars on the season.

Blake Bortles threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns for the Jags.

The Texans lone score of the day came in the third quarter when quarterback T.J. Yates found DeAndre Hopkins on a 25-yard touchdown. It was Hopkins’ 12th TD of the season which leads the NFL.

The Texans will try to regroup when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.