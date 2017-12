Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets continue to score big points this season.

This time they are teaming up with ZTE USA off the court to assist families for the "holiday season" of giving.

Houston Rockets forwards Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker decked the halls at the Downtown Aquarium, giving back to families with a clutch-style holiday party consisting of food, music and gifts.

The Houston Rockets, presents and smiling faces? Now that’s what we call a triple-double!