3 women break into home, commit assault while kidnapping woman's child from biological father

HOUSTON — A custody dispute landed three women in jail after a mother forced her way into a home, then tried to kidnap her own child from the father.

Andrea Mcrath, Minecia Davis and Connlesha Johnson were all charged with burglary of habitation.

A deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office was dispatched Sunday to a home in the 23000 block of Postwood Park for a child custody dispute.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw Mcrath running out of the home with a child in her arms. Davis and Johnson were running out as well. The deputy attempted to stop Mcrath and was assaulted by Davis and Johnson before detaiing all three.

The deputy then learned that Mcrath was the child’s biological mother and the three women forced their way into the home and committed assault while snatching the child from the father, whom the child has lived with since birth.

The women were all booked into the Harris County jail and their bonds were each set at $30,000.