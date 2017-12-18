A very H-Town holiday light display goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas -- When it comes to holiday lights, a house in Spring is one of the hottest in the game! A tribute to H-town rap scene featuring everyone from Paul Wall to Fat Pat and complete with a shout-out to our World series champion Astros. The man behind it all posted a video to Facebook and it was an instant hit. In just a few days, it's been viewed more than 750,000 times! Most notably by Solange who asked for the address and Paul Wall who shared the video on his own Facebook. They don't call him "The People's Champ" for nothing, Paul Wall had to check it out for himself.

After our story, the light show flipped back to traditional Christmas music. The homeowner says he doesn't want to cause a scene in the neighborhood. So for now, fans will just have to enjoy the video. Either way, we gotta say, this house is lit!