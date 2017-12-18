× Alvin ISD police officer allegedly sexually assaults 14-year-old girl

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – An Alvin ISD police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received information of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Terry Tennard, 42, and a 14-year-old Manvel Junior High School student.

Tennard and the student had a sexual relationship for about 12 months, investigators said.

According to investigators, Tennard was taken into custody on Dec. 15 at his home in Pearland. The officer was transported to the Brazoria County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Statement released by Alvin ISD: