Alvin ISD police officer allegedly sexually assaults 14-year-old girl
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – An Alvin ISD police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received information of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Terry Tennard, 42, and a 14-year-old Manvel Junior High School student.
Tennard and the student had a sexual relationship for about 12 months, investigators said.
According to investigators, Tennard was taken into custody on Dec. 15 at his home in Pearland. The officer was transported to the Brazoria County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.
Statement released by Alvin ISD:
On Friday (12/15) afternoon, Alvin ISD received notification that the Brazoria County District
Attorney was conducting an investigation based on reports of an inappropriate relationship
between a student and an Alvin ISD police officer currently assigned to Manvel Jr. High. Upon
receiving this report, Alvin ISD immediately expressed a willingness to assist with the
investigation in any way possible. As the investigation was active and ongoing, Alvin ISD
officials received limited information; however, the officer under investigation was immediately
placed on administrative leave to ensure there was no additional interaction with students. Over
the course of the weekend, Alvin ISD received notice that Officer Terry Tennard had been
arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child.
Alvin ISD Superintendent Dr. Buck Gilcrease expressed, “Should these allegations prove to be
accurate, the sense of violation, sadness and anger is almost immeasurable. Communities place a
great deal of trust both in educators and law enforcement officials. If, as reported, this individual
has violated the public’s trust, Alvin ISD pledges to assist the County with the ongoing
investigation and full prosecution available under the law. Alvin ISD is currently in contact with
our attorney regarding formal termination. I make the commitment to our parents, to our
students, and to our community that all available resources will be used to ensure this type of
activity does not occur in the future.”