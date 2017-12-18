× Authorities search for woman who went missing near downtown Houston over weekend

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers and members of the Houston Police Department are searching for a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Michelle Blagman, 57, was last seen near Houston Ave and Washington Ave, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and an unknown-colored dress. Her vehicle — a 2014, red four-door Toyota Prius — is also missing. The vehicle’s license plate number is KDN-0822.

Anyone with knowledge of Blagman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.