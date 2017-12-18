Closing Comments: Encouraging words is the greatest Christmas gift you can receive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Christmas is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year but for the families affected by the train derailment in Washington State this Christmas will be one of sadness.

Here in Houston there are still many who are without homes due to Hurricane Harvey.

Even in the worst of times there is so much to be thankful for.

As you drive home from work and settle in for the night, remember how blessed you are and If you know someone who may be having a hard time do your best to encourage them to stay strong.