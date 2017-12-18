× WATCH: Comedian Tiffany Haddish gives hilarious break down of the male anatomy

HOUSTON— Tiffany Haddish has had a breakthrough year appearing in multiple films and becoming the first African-American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live, and a recent interview (which has since gone viral) shows just how funny and unpredictable the comedienne can be.

Haddish is currently on a book tour promoting her autobiography, “The Last Black Unicorn,” and stopped by the morning radio talk show The Breakfast Klub. During the interview, Haddish gave an unusual account of the male anatomy that left the TBK radio hosts baffled.

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND OTHER EXPLICIT CONTENT]

“Look a penis, that’s just a vagina that fell out,” said Haddish. “That’s why men have nipples.”

The hosts were quick to dismiss Haddish’s analogy, but other sources came to Haddish’s defense.

For those of us who skipped biology class during high school, Haddish was trying to explain that every human starts off life in the womb as a girl. If the Y chromosome never develops in the fetus, they will continue to develop and be born a girl.

According to Science Daily, “men determine the sex of a baby depending on whether their sperm is carrying an X or Y chromosome. An X chromosome combines with the mother’s X chromosome to make a baby girl (XX) and a Y chromosome will combine with the mothers to make a boy (XY).”

The anatomy of the opposite sex is more connected than we may realize and in some countries, it’s celebrated for the unique connection that it shares.

In the ’70s, Cornell University Endocrinologist Dr. Julianne Imperato discovered a village in the Dominican Republic where most of the children, known as Guevedoces, were born girls but became boys when they hit puberty. The rebirth is then celebrated and praised.

The Guevedoces suffer from a condition known as 5a-Reductase deficiency.

All babies, including Guevedoces, have internal glands known as gonads and a small bump between their legs called a tubercle. At around eight weeks, male babies who carry the Y chromosome start to produce dihydro-testosterone in large amounts, which turns the tubercle into a penis. For females, the tubercle becomes a clitoris.

“Guevedoces are also sometimes called “Machihembras” meaning “first a woman, then a man”. When they’re born they look like girls with no testes and what appears to be a vagina. It is only when they near puberty that the penis grows and testicles descend,” said Dr. Michael Mosley in his BBC2 series “Countdown to Life – the extraordinary making of you.”

So there you have it folks! Haddish is a comedic genius in more ways than one.