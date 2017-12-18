Day care worker accused of burning 5 toddlers with hot glue gun

Posted 7:39 PM, December 18, 2017, by

CHICAGO — A Chicago day care worker has been charged after allegedly burning five toddlers with a hot glue gun, according to WGN.

Police arrested 32-year-old Lizandra Cosme at her home in Humboldt Park Sunday afternoon.

She faces five felony counts of aggravated battery to a child after the alleged December 1 incident at Children’s Learning Place, located in the Logan Square area.

Investigators say the children involved, two boys and three girls, are all 2 years old. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A second worker faces misdemeanor charges for not stopping the abuse, authorities say.

Children's learning place spokeswoman Lissa Druss Christman emailed this statement to WBBM:

“The well being of our students is paramount. Upon learning of the alleged incident, we notified DCFS immediately and terminated two of our employees. We are currently working with investigators.”

Related stories