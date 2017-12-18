Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Get A+ with these teacher gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year and are you looking for a gift for a teacher? You're sure to get an A+ with these Holiday Gift Wrap-Up ideas.

LightBoxArts

Make life and the holidays brighter with LightBoxArts! These decorative pieces add creative vibes to any space. Light Box Arts is a sturdy MDF LED back-lit cube with the ability to insert and change out artwork to fit every aesthetic. Choose from hundred of unique designs or create your very own. You can even design one with your favorite movie quote! Perfect to design their classroom with.

Peanut Butter Wings

Here's a gift you can really sink your teeth into...Peanut Butter Wings®, they are the taste sensation everyone is talking about! These one-of-a-kind taste sensations use crisp, rippled potato chips smothered in creamy peanut butter and covered in rich chocolate. The salty-sweet profile is a taste masterpiece! Peanut Butter Wings are also the perfect complement to Chocolate Pizza® which together create a 'Pizza & Wing Combo'.

Snowflake Chocolate Pizza

Snowflake Chocolate Pizza is a holiday gift idea that delivers cheer in every bite. We blend our homemade English toffee with rich milk or dark chocolate and then top it with red and green milk chocolate candies and sprinkle generously with sugar snowflakes. Snowflake Chocolate Pizza is a best-seller year-in and year-out because it captures the flavor of the season. Sealed in cellophane and served in a custom pizza box the Snowflake Chocolate Pizza comes gift-ready.

Green Goo:

Green Goo`s bar soap is the perfect gift! Green Goo delivers super creamy, extra gentle, and long lasting bars, that are guaranteed to brighten your spirits! Each product is made with natural, organic, pure products that nourish and improve your skin's appearance. This nutrient rich blend of Aloe Vera and Vitamin E oils in Green Goo Natural Soap Bars treats your skin with the nourishments by leaving your skin super soft, while indulging your senses with a breed of natural, luxurious bar soaps enriched with palm oil