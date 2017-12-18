× Houston celebrity Christmas trees revealed: check out our top picks

HOUSTON—Celebrities from all over took to social media to post pictures of their 2017 Christmas trees. From Martha Stewart to the Kardashians, celebrities really got into the Holiday spirit, but their were a few Houston natives who refused to be out done.

The queen of cooking known as Martha Stewart posted not one tree but six. Now that’s setting the bar pretty high!

On today's https://t.co/PaKhJ8WIq0 photos from my latest tree planting project – a new allee of lindens, wonderful shade trees for any landscape. Take a look. — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) November 21, 2017

Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her baby pink Christmas tree and left fans asking if this was another cryptic hint at her rumored pregnancy.

Tina Knowles Lawson posted a picture of her Gold Christmas tree on Instagram . We wonder if daughters Beyonce and Solange helped decorate?

Texans defensive End J.J. Watt may be out for the season but the star athlete took to his social media to let everyone know that he is smiling through it all.

Getting into the season of giving Houston native Jaclyn Smith used her Christmas Tree to raise money for St. Jude.

Elizabeth took this shot to remind you to take a selfie in your favorite ugly sweater to benefit St. Jude. Just tag @stjude, @kmart & #UglySweaterforBetter, and Kmart will donate $1 for every post up to $50K. Please get out those sweaters and cameras and lets make a difference! pic.twitter.com/wXnPop0vi2 — Jaclyn Smith (@realjaclynsmith) December 15, 2017

Jennifer Garner stayed true to her Houston roots and decorated a tree in her front yard. As they say, you can take the girl out of Texas but you can’t take Texas out of the girl.

#bringonchristmas #ideckmyhallsNov1 #hohoho A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

The family that “Santa’s” together… ⛄️🎅❤️ A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Houston actress Haylie Duff shared the Christmas spotlight with her daughter and husband.