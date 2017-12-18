‘I’m not sorry:’ Louisiana man faces life in prison for killing girlfriend’s molester

BATON ROUGE, La. (KDVR.) – A Louisiana man is facing life in prison after being found guilty of killing a man who molested his girlfriend.

Jace Crehan, 23, admitted to killing 47-year-old Robert Noce Jr. in July 2015 less than two weeks after Noce pleaded “no contest” to sexually assaulting Crehan’s then girlfriend when she was a child.

An autopsy report obtained by WAFB said that Noce died of strangulation and multiple stab wounds before his body was stuffed into a 55-gallon barrel.

#BREAKING: Jury finds Jace Crehan guilty of 2nd degree murder in 2015 killing of his girlfriend's convicted molester https://t.co/gThRi8Ip9v pic.twitter.com/zZKFBCXUaS — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) December 14, 2017

A few days after the murder, Crehan admitted to authorities that he killed Noce because he believed the justice system “failed” his girlfriend, WBRZ reports.

“I feel a lot better. It’s not regret. Is it remorse? I’m not sorry for what I did,” he told detectives, according to The Advocate.

Prosecutors described the man’s actions as “vigilante” justice.

“You don’t want people going out taking justice into their own hands,” District Attorney Hillar Moore III said, according to Fox News.

Crehan could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted as charged.

The suspect’s girlfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and faces up to 40 years.