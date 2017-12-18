Police investigating after man arrives at Greater Heights hospital with mysterious gunshot wound, then dies

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man arrived at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Investigators have identified the victim as Tralynd Green, 21.

Hospital security personnel called police out to investigate after the victim arrived at the hospital in a private car around 11 p.m.

Green was pronounced dead a short time later.

The location of this shooting incident is unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.