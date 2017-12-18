× Man killed while sleeping under trailer truck in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was fatally injured while sleeping underneath a parked semi-tractor and trailer truck in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on a private truck yard located at 1615 South Loop West on Dec. 7.

According to police, Carl Lockhart, 57, trespassed on the private property and slept underneath a parked semi-tractor and trailer truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck began to pull away from the loading dock, and was unaware of Lockhart lying beneath his vehicle, police said.

According to police, the driver’s coworker heard Lockhart yelling and alerted the driver, who immediately stopped.

The 57-year-old was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital and died from his injuries on Dec. 16, police said.